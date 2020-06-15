222 East 44th Street

Amenities

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 6 Weeks Free Rent Current Lease Ends Aug 31stYou may finish this lease or start a new one or two year lease. Live above it all at Summit New York. From a private drive court enter into the sanctuary of a 30-foot soaring lobby evoking modern elegance and timeless sophistication where staff and concierge are ready to meet your every need. Indulge in a full array of lifestyle services that take care of tutoring to travel arrangements and everything in between. You will find excellence in every detail of the residence; appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom closets, kitchens with Italian cabinetry, custom countertops to full-height backsplashes and Bosch appliances. This home comes equipped with its own washer and dryer. Bathrooms include a custom cloud-white Italian vanity, oversized, recessed medicine cabinet and mirror, floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a spa-like shower to wash away your worries. Amenities:Summit Sky Lounge* featuring an entertainment bar, private wine storage, fireside seating, and dining room with service kitchen. Club Level featuring Playroom and outdoor playground, Tech Lounge with private meeting rooms, Golf Simulator, and Theater RoomOutdoor terrace* with green space and bbq grills*The Arena at Summit hosts state-of-the-art equipment, Private and Group Scheduled Classes, a Full-size basketball court, and Squash court18-meter sky-lit swimming pool*Spa and sauna facilities*NET EFFECTIVE RENT ADVERTISED. GROSS RENT IS $10,185