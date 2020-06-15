All apartments in New York
222 East 44th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

222 East 44th Street

222 East 44th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35E · Avail. now

$8,912

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 6 Weeks Free Rent Current Lease Ends Aug 31stYou may finish this lease or start a new one or two year lease. Live above it all at Summit New York. From a private drive court enter into the sanctuary of a 30-foot soaring lobby evoking modern elegance and timeless sophistication where staff and concierge are ready to meet your every need. Indulge in a full array of lifestyle services that take care of tutoring to travel arrangements and everything in between. You will find excellence in every detail of the residence; appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom closets, kitchens with Italian cabinetry, custom countertops to full-height backsplashes and Bosch appliances. This home comes equipped with its own washer and dryer. Bathrooms include a custom cloud-white Italian vanity, oversized, recessed medicine cabinet and mirror, floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a spa-like shower to wash away your worries. Amenities:Summit Sky Lounge* featuring an entertainment bar, private wine storage, fireside seating, and dining room with service kitchen. Club Level featuring Playroom and outdoor playground, Tech Lounge with private meeting rooms, Golf Simulator, and Theater RoomOutdoor terrace* with green space and bbq grills*The Arena at Summit hosts state-of-the-art equipment, Private and Group Scheduled Classes, a Full-size basketball court, and Squash court18-meter sky-lit swimming pool*Spa and sauna facilities*NET EFFECTIVE RENT ADVERTISED. GROSS RENT IS $10,185

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 East 44th Street have any available units?
222 East 44th Street has a unit available for $8,912 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 East 44th Street have?
Some of 222 East 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 East 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 East 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 East 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 East 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 222 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 East 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 East 44th Street have a pool?
Yes, 222 East 44th Street has a pool.
Does 222 East 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 East 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 East 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
