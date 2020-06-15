220 West 71st 3H

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

220 West 71st - Property Id: 106590



Located on a tree lined Manhattan Street amongst historic brownstones, Parc Coliseum is conveniently situated between West End Avenue and Broadway in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Walk one block to the 72nd street subway (1, 2 and 3) from your Parc Coliseum home. The gorgeous apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, elegant fixtures and hardwood flooring. Walk to trendy shops, lively entertainment and fine dining.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106590

Property Id 106590



(RLNE5837938)