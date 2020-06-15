All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

220 West 71st 3H

220 West 71st Street · (917) 941-8635
Location

220 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3H · Avail. now

$2,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
220 West 71st - Property Id: 106590

Located on a tree lined Manhattan Street amongst historic brownstones, Parc Coliseum is conveniently situated between West End Avenue and Broadway in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Walk one block to the 72nd street subway (1, 2 and 3) from your Parc Coliseum home. The gorgeous apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, elegant fixtures and hardwood flooring. Walk to trendy shops, lively entertainment and fine dining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106590
Property Id 106590

(RLNE5837938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 71st 3H have any available units?
220 West 71st 3H has a unit available for $2,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 71st 3H have?
Some of 220 West 71st 3H's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 71st 3H currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 71st 3H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 71st 3H pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 West 71st 3H is pet friendly.
Does 220 West 71st 3H offer parking?
No, 220 West 71st 3H does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 71st 3H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West 71st 3H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 71st 3H have a pool?
No, 220 West 71st 3H does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 71st 3H have accessible units?
No, 220 West 71st 3H does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 71st 3H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 West 71st 3H has units with dishwashers.
