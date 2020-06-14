All apartments in New York
220 Riverside Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

220 Riverside Boulevard

220 Riverside Boulevard
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is one of the largest one bedroom floor plans available in 220 Riverside Bvld. 787 Est SqFtGood light and closet space. Cherry wood floors throughout, oversized windows with high ceiling. A spacious kitchen, a marble bath and an in unit washer & dryer.220 Riverside Blvd is a full service, luxury building with a fully equipped gym and spa, a lap size d swimming pool.Building is located close to transportation, Trader Joes and Citarella supermarkets as well as Riverside Park.Please call to schedule a visit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
220 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 220 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
220 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 220 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 220 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 220 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 220 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 220 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 220 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
