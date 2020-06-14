220 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

This is one of the largest one bedroom floor plans available in 220 Riverside Bvld. 787 Est SqFtGood light and closet space. Cherry wood floors throughout, oversized windows with high ceiling. A spacious kitchen, a marble bath and an in unit washer & dryer.220 Riverside Blvd is a full service, luxury building with a fully equipped gym and spa, a lap size d swimming pool.Building is located close to transportation, Trader Joes and Citarella supermarkets as well as Riverside Park.Please call to schedule a visit