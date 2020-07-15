All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

219 West 81st Street

219 West 81st Street · (212) 588-5694
Location

219 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
bike storage
yoga
Beautifully renovated just three years ago, this bright and roomy two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is offered for an immediate rental. Apartment 4F features an open floorplan, central air conditioning and top-quality finishes.

The south-facing living room spills into the dining and kitchen spaces, creating a large open space that's perfect for modern living. Ceiling height is 9'9" throughout the apartment and the flooring is white oak.

No detail was overlooked in the kitchen, including top-of-the-line Miele appliances, Danby marble countertops, custom cabinetry with deep storage drawers, filtered tap water and a garbage disposal.

A separate windowed pantry accommodates yet more storage, a baking station, LG washer and dryer and cold wine storage for up to 50 bottles.

Bedrooms are outfitted with custom built-in dressers and closets. Both bathrooms have heated floors, sleek finishes and Duravit fixtures.

A quiet office space off the foyer gallery is the perfect work-from-home setting.

To ensure privacy and tranquility, the walls have been soundproofed throughout the apartment.

AVONOVA is a stately 108-year-old building that had a complete luxury update when it was converted to a condominium in 2008. Well-known for its top-quality amenities including a 24-hour doorman / concierge, large fitness center and yoga room equipped with Peloton and Cybex equipment, a beautifully landscaped and furnished roof deck, children's playroom, club room with catering kitchen that can be rented for private parties, storage and bicycle rooms, cold storage and more.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side on West 81st St and Broadway, two short blocks from the #1 train, three blocks from the B and C trains, a block from Zabars and Orwashers, and very close to both Central Park and Riverside Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 West 81st Street have any available units?
219 West 81st Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 West 81st Street have?
Some of 219 West 81st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 West 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 West 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 West 81st Street offer parking?
No, 219 West 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 West 81st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 219 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 219 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 West 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
