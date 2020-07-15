219 West 81st Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated just three years ago, this bright and roomy two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is offered for an immediate rental. Apartment 4F features an open floorplan, central air conditioning and top-quality finishes.



The south-facing living room spills into the dining and kitchen spaces, creating a large open space that's perfect for modern living. Ceiling height is 9'9" throughout the apartment and the flooring is white oak.



No detail was overlooked in the kitchen, including top-of-the-line Miele appliances, Danby marble countertops, custom cabinetry with deep storage drawers, filtered tap water and a garbage disposal.



A separate windowed pantry accommodates yet more storage, a baking station, LG washer and dryer and cold wine storage for up to 50 bottles.



Bedrooms are outfitted with custom built-in dressers and closets. Both bathrooms have heated floors, sleek finishes and Duravit fixtures.



A quiet office space off the foyer gallery is the perfect work-from-home setting.



To ensure privacy and tranquility, the walls have been soundproofed throughout the apartment.



AVONOVA is a stately 108-year-old building that had a complete luxury update when it was converted to a condominium in 2008. Well-known for its top-quality amenities including a 24-hour doorman / concierge, large fitness center and yoga room equipped with Peloton and Cybex equipment, a beautifully landscaped and furnished roof deck, children's playroom, club room with catering kitchen that can be rented for private parties, storage and bicycle rooms, cold storage and more.



Located in the heart of the Upper West Side on West 81st St and Broadway, two short blocks from the #1 train, three blocks from the B and C trains, a block from Zabars and Orwashers, and very close to both Central Park and Riverside Park.