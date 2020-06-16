219 east 69th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Enjoy living at a luxury building with your pet! Take the elevator to the 8th floor and see this super-generously spacious one bedroom! Pass through the expanded foyer into the massive living room. No need to skimp on a big sectional sofa anymore - - space galore! In the hall we see FOUR, COUNT 'EM, FOUR closets of varying size! The bath has lovely tile, and marble trim on the tub. 'In the kitchen we see ample space, stainless steel appliances, and the coveted dishwasher! The bedroom is very generous with space and has a closet of its own. Overall, this apartment sports SIX closets! I highly recommend, if you want this kind of square footage at a great price, splurge! Contact me today for an immediate showing! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to! Corner of east 69th and 3rd. PETS ARE WELCOME HERE WITHOUT RESTRICTION! BRING YOUR BIG DOG!!!