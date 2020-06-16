All apartments in New York
219 east 69th st

219 East 69th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Enjoy living at a luxury building with your pet! Take the elevator to the 8th floor and see this super-generously spacious one bedroom! Pass through the expanded foyer into the massive living room. No need to skimp on a big sectional sofa anymore - - space galore! In the hall we see FOUR, COUNT 'EM, FOUR closets of varying size! The bath has lovely tile, and marble trim on the tub. 'In the kitchen we see ample space, stainless steel appliances, and the coveted dishwasher! The bedroom is very generous with space and has a closet of its own. Overall, this apartment sports SIX closets! I highly recommend, if you want this kind of square footage at a great price, splurge! Contact me today for an immediate showing! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to! Corner of east 69th and 3rd. PETS ARE WELCOME HERE WITHOUT RESTRICTION! BRING YOUR BIG DOG!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 east 69th st have any available units?
219 east 69th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 east 69th st have?
Some of 219 east 69th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 east 69th st currently offering any rent specials?
219 east 69th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 east 69th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 east 69th st is pet friendly.
Does 219 east 69th st offer parking?
No, 219 east 69th st does not offer parking.
Does 219 east 69th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 east 69th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 east 69th st have a pool?
No, 219 east 69th st does not have a pool.
Does 219 east 69th st have accessible units?
No, 219 east 69th st does not have accessible units.
Does 219 east 69th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 east 69th st has units with dishwashers.
