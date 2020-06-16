All apartments in New York
218 East 13th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

218 East 13th Street

218 East 13th Street · (202) 841-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact us for virtual tour!

Only a half flight up, enter into an oversized living room with wood burning fire place and view over the back gardens. On the main floor, there is also the kitchen with full sized stainless appliances, a half bath and the 2nd bedroom. Upstairs you enter the master bedroom with more exposed brick, high ceilings, a full bath and a balcony amongst the backyard treetops.

This apartment is situated right at the corner of 3rd ave and East 13th at the intersection of the East Village, Greenwich Village and Union Square. Close to the 4/5/6, N/R/Q and L trains it makes for a great jumping off point whether you work uptown, downtown, the financial district or you want to skip across the river to Brooklyn.,Only a half flight up, you enter the full floor portion of the apartment with an oversized living room with wood burning fire place and view over the back gardens. There is also the kitchen with full sized stainless appliances, a half bath and the 2nd bedroom. Upstairs you enter the primary bedroom with more exposed brick, high ceilings, a full bath and a balcony in the backyard treetops.

This apartment is situated right at the corner of 3rd ave and East 13th at the intersection of the East Village, Greenwich Village and Union Square. Close to the 4/5/6, N/R/Q and L trains it makes for a great jumping off point whether you work uptown, downtown, the financial district or you want to skip across the river to Brooklyn.

Tenant in place through July - showings require 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 East 13th Street have any available units?
218 East 13th Street has a unit available for $5,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 218 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 218 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 218 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 218 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 218 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 East 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 East 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
