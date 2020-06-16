218 East 13th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Contact us for virtual tour!



Only a half flight up, enter into an oversized living room with wood burning fire place and view over the back gardens. On the main floor, there is also the kitchen with full sized stainless appliances, a half bath and the 2nd bedroom. Upstairs you enter the master bedroom with more exposed brick, high ceilings, a full bath and a balcony amongst the backyard treetops.



This apartment is situated right at the corner of 3rd ave and East 13th at the intersection of the East Village, Greenwich Village and Union Square. Close to the 4/5/6, N/R/Q and L trains it makes for a great jumping off point whether you work uptown, downtown, the financial district or you want to skip across the river to Brooklyn.,Only a half flight up, you enter the full floor portion of the apartment with an oversized living room with wood burning fire place and view over the back gardens. There is also the kitchen with full sized stainless appliances, a half bath and the 2nd bedroom. Upstairs you enter the primary bedroom with more exposed brick, high ceilings, a full bath and a balcony in the backyard treetops.



This apartment is situated right at the corner of 3rd ave and East 13th at the intersection of the East Village, Greenwich Village and Union Square. Close to the 4/5/6, N/R/Q and L trains it makes for a great jumping off point whether you work uptown, downtown, the financial district or you want to skip across the river to Brooklyn.



Tenant in place through July - showings require 24 hour notice.