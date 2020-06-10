216 East 32nd Street

Amenities

One of a kind and rarely available Totally renovated, 2700sq/f 3 bed / 3 full baths triplex with a great open layout, and a large beautifully landscaped private garden.



The apartment can be configured as a 2 bedroom home with a library and a large entertaining area or 3 or 4 bedrooms home, depending on your needs. The lower level can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom/guest room/media room/playroom/home office / etc. Lower level features washer and dryer in a separate laundry room.



The enormous Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor overlooks the garden which has been beautifully landscaped and features a mature shade-giving tree that has been preserved, providing plenty of light yet a wonderful canopy from the direct heat of the summer sun.



The apartment features oversized windows, hardwood floors, an abundance of closet and storage space, spacious living room with a separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and top of the line appliances, luxurious bathrooms, and much much more!



Enjoy privacy, space and nature in the heart of Kips Bay. This is a terrific opportunity to rent a flawless townhouse triplex with a private garden. Situated on a quiet tree lined block near all conveniences shopping, dining, entertainment, and transportation.



