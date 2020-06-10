All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

216 East 32nd Street

216 East 32nd Street · (917) 526-2663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$13,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
One of a kind and rarely available Totally renovated, 2700sq/f 3 bed / 3 full baths triplex with a great open layout, and a large beautifully landscaped private garden.

The apartment can be configured as a 2 bedroom home with a library and a large entertaining area or 3 or 4 bedrooms home, depending on your needs. The lower level can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom/guest room/media room/playroom/home office / etc. Lower level features washer and dryer in a separate laundry room.

The enormous Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor overlooks the garden which has been beautifully landscaped and features a mature shade-giving tree that has been preserved, providing plenty of light yet a wonderful canopy from the direct heat of the summer sun.

The apartment features oversized windows, hardwood floors, an abundance of closet and storage space, spacious living room with a separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and top of the line appliances, luxurious bathrooms, and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 East 32nd Street have any available units?
216 East 32nd Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 216 East 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 East 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 East 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 216 East 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 216 East 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 East 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 216 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 216 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 East 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
