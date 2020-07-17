All apartments in New York
2150 Fifth Avenue

2150 5th Avenue · (646) 399-0761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Amenities:~ Immaculate Brownstone~ Large living room~ Hardwood Floors throughout~ High Ceilings~ Spacious Closets Building Amenities:~ Utilities include heat and hot water~ Minutes from 2&5 trains & access to A,B,C,D,4,5,6~ Walking distance to Metro North, 125th station~ Only one block from Supermarket, Restaurants, Cafes, Banks, and more~ Only minutes away from Mount Morris Park- Pets allowed on a case by case basis- Guarantors WelcomeContact us now and schedule a viewing:Call/Text: (646) 399-0761Email: belynda@linknyrealty.com- Link NY Realty -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2150 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2150 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2150 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2150 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2150 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2150 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Fifth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Fifth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
