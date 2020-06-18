214 W 102ND ST.

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

1/2 MONTH FEE: This studio can be all yours! It features Hardwood Floors Throughout, 2 Huge Closets, Spacious Living Space with 2 Huge Windows, Separate Kitchen with Wooden Cabinets, and a Windowed Bathroom with a Sinking Tub.This Unit is in a Well kept Walk Up Building just 2 flights up right on Broadway. It's walking distance to Central Park and River Side Park, just a block away from the 1 train Station and it's surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more that the Upper West Side has to offer.Don't miss out! Contact Rose today at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private tour!