214 W 102ND ST.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 PM

214 W 102ND ST.

214 West 102nd Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 West 102nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1/2 MONTH FEE: This studio can be all yours! It features Hardwood Floors Throughout, 2 Huge Closets, Spacious Living Space with 2 Huge Windows, Separate Kitchen with Wooden Cabinets, and a Windowed Bathroom with a Sinking Tub.This Unit is in a Well kept Walk Up Building just 2 flights up right on Broadway. It's walking distance to Central Park and River Side Park, just a block away from the 1 train Station and it's surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more that the Upper West Side has to offer.Don't miss out! Contact Rose today at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 W 102ND ST. have any available units?
214 W 102ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 214 W 102ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
214 W 102ND ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 W 102ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 214 W 102ND ST. offer parking?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 214 W 102ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 W 102ND ST. have a pool?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 214 W 102ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 214 W 102ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 W 102ND ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 W 102ND ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
