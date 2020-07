Amenities

Come home from the hustle and bustle of the city to the sanctuary of this beautiful Zen-like home. This quiet and spacious one bedroom is in a charming Prewar elevator building on Riverside Drive steps away from Riverside Park. With ample space for a living area, dining area and a desk in addition to the large bedroom. The building has a Part-time doorman and a beautiful Common Roof Deck. Close to transportation, great shopping and fabulous restaurants. Available furnished or unfurnished.