214 East 25th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

214 East 25th Street

214 East 25th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
Awesome, renovated 2 bedroom. It has a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher and a marble bathroom. It also has it's own washer & dryer unit and charming exposed brick and a fireplace! Available for October 1 occupancy. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park, Jemmy's Dog Run, Shake Shack, and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 East 25th Street have any available units?
214 East 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 East 25th Street have?
Some of 214 East 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 East 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 East 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 214 East 25th Street offer parking?
No, 214 East 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 East 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 214 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 214 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 East 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
