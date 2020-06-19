All apartments in New York
Find more places like 214-216 Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
214-216 Avenue A
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

214-216 Avenue A

214 Avenue A · (917) 543-3226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

214 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Newly renovated, spacious 2 bedroom co-op in the heart of the East Village available for Immediate Move In.This 3rd floor apartment is beautifully designed with the bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment. The master bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bedroom set and has a large floor to ceiling closet. The 2nd bedroom has great space as well and full sized bedroom set. There is also a floor to ceiling closet with custom closet organizers in the bedroom. Both bedrooms get tons of natural light throughout the day.The living room can easily fit a couch, entertainment stand and dining room table. Open kitchen with full size oven, microwave and dishwasher, has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Brand new Target opening on the corner. Easy access to NYU, The New School and Parsons School of Design. Midtown Manhattan is only 1 express stop away. Large supermarket located on the corner and Trader Joe's is only 2 blocks away.Heat / Hot Water Included. Spectrum Internet AvailableBuilding Features:- Community Courtyard - Roof Deck- Laundry in basementVIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE Area5129

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214-216 Avenue A have any available units?
214-216 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 214-216 Avenue A have?
Some of 214-216 Avenue A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214-216 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
214-216 Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214-216 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 214-216 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 214-216 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 214-216 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 214-216 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214-216 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214-216 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 214-216 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 214-216 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 214-216 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 214-216 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214-216 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 214-216 Avenue A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity