214-216 Avenue A

Newly renovated, spacious 2 bedroom co-op in the heart of the East Village available for Immediate Move In.This 3rd floor apartment is beautifully designed with the bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment. The master bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bedroom set and has a large floor to ceiling closet. The 2nd bedroom has great space as well and full sized bedroom set. There is also a floor to ceiling closet with custom closet organizers in the bedroom. Both bedrooms get tons of natural light throughout the day.The living room can easily fit a couch, entertainment stand and dining room table. Open kitchen with full size oven, microwave and dishwasher, has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Brand new Target opening on the corner. Easy access to NYU, The New School and Parsons School of Design. Midtown Manhattan is only 1 express stop away. Large supermarket located on the corner and Trader Joe's is only 2 blocks away.Heat / Hot Water Included. Spectrum Internet AvailableBuilding Features:- Community Courtyard - Roof Deck- Laundry in basementVIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE Area5129