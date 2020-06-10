All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

213 West 121st Street

213 West 121st Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
213 West 121st Street New York, NY 10027 - Video Tour Included

Available also furnished for $3,200.

This spacious top floor two bedroom apt features dark flooring throughout, an updated pass-thru kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space. The generous size living room can accommodate a full size sofa, coffee table, entertainment center and has a dining alcove. Both of the bedrooms can fit queen size beds and face the rear of the building. The apt receives stunning natural light with south/north exposure and has 5 closets. There is roof top access with the owners approval. The unit has an optional washing machine.

A short distance to Restaurant Row, Whole Foods, Parks, shopping along 125th and the (A/B/C/D and 2/3 trains) both at 125th and 116th street for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 West 121st Street have any available units?
213 West 121st Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 213 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 213 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 213 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 West 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 213 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 213 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 West 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 West 121st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 West 121st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
