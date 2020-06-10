Amenities

213 West 121st Street New York, NY 10027 - Video Tour Included



Available also furnished for $3,200.



This spacious top floor two bedroom apt features dark flooring throughout, an updated pass-thru kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space. The generous size living room can accommodate a full size sofa, coffee table, entertainment center and has a dining alcove. Both of the bedrooms can fit queen size beds and face the rear of the building. The apt receives stunning natural light with south/north exposure and has 5 closets. There is roof top access with the owners approval. The unit has an optional washing machine.



A short distance to Restaurant Row, Whole Foods, Parks, shopping along 125th and the (A/B/C/D and 2/3 trains) both at 125th and 116th street for your convenience.