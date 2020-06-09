211 W 53RD ST.

Amenities

GUT RENOVATED OVER SIZED FURNISHED STUDIO ON BROADWAY!*APARTMENT DETAILS:*- Total Gut Renovated- Granite kitchen and stainless appliances- Dishwasher- W/D in unit- Excellent light- Large Closets & Overhead Storage- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Recessed Lighting- Marble Tiled Bathroom*Building Details:*- Elevator- On-site Super- Intercom SystemThis building is located adjacent to the Tonight Show and numerous shops and restaurants, and steps to the C,B,D,E,1 Trains.*Please note the unit is advertised as net rent based on 1/2 month free on a 12 month lease, the gross rent is $2,550* livingny112589