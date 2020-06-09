All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 W 53RD ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 W 53RD ST.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

211 W 53RD ST.

211 West 53rd Street · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
GUT RENOVATED OVER SIZED FURNISHED STUDIO ON BROADWAY!*APARTMENT DETAILS:*- Total Gut Renovated- Granite kitchen and stainless appliances- Dishwasher- W/D in unit- Excellent light- Large Closets & Overhead Storage- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Recessed Lighting- Marble Tiled Bathroom*Building Details:*- Elevator- On-site Super- Intercom SystemThis building is located adjacent to the Tonight Show and numerous shops and restaurants, and steps to the C,B,D,E,1 Trains.*Please note the unit is advertised as net rent based on 1/2 month free on a 12 month lease, the gross rent is $2,550* livingny112589

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 W 53RD ST. have any available units?
211 W 53RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 W 53RD ST. have?
Some of 211 W 53RD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 W 53RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
211 W 53RD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 W 53RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 211 W 53RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 W 53RD ST. offer parking?
No, 211 W 53RD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 211 W 53RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 W 53RD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 W 53RD ST. have a pool?
No, 211 W 53RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 211 W 53RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 211 W 53RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 W 53RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 W 53RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 W 53RD ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity