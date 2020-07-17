210 E 68th St

Amenities

Huge 2 Bedroom in Lenox Hill No Fee

Welcome to 210 E 68th apartment 9L. This charming apartment has an eat in kitchen granite counters and floors, maple cabinets,two pantry's and stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen has an eat in area with a large window.

In the living room there are beautiful herringbone wood floors, a wood burning fireplace & high beamed ceilings.

Two master size bedrooms, a large bathroom with a tub/shower combination , and one bedroom is an en suite the bathroom has a vanity and a stall shower.

This full service has full time doormen, handymen,live in super, porters, and building link to alert tenants that they have packages. There is a lovely roof deck, a bike room ,

work out facility and an updated laundry room .

The area has access to all transportation,a variety of restaurants, fabulous parks and terrific shopping.,

