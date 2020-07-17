All apartments in New York
210 E 68th St

210 East 68th Street · (346) 309-7599
Location

210 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $7150 · Avail. now

$7,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Huge 2 Bedroom in Lenox Hill No Fee - Property Id: 305923

Huge 2 Bedroom in Lenox Hill No Fee
Welcome to 210 E 68th apartment 9L. This charming apartment has an eat in kitchen granite counters and floors, maple cabinets,two pantry's and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen has an eat in area with a large window.
In the living room there are beautiful herringbone wood floors, a wood burning fireplace & high beamed ceilings.
Two master size bedrooms, a large bathroom with a tub/shower combination , and one bedroom is an en suite the bathroom has a vanity and a stall shower.
This full service has full time doormen, handymen,live in super, porters, and building link to alert tenants that they have packages. There is a lovely roof deck, a bike room ,
work out facility and an updated laundry room .
The area has access to all transportation,a variety of restaurants, fabulous parks and terrific shopping.,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-e-68th-st-new-york-ny/305923
Property Id 305923

(RLNE5949832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E 68th St have any available units?
210 E 68th St has a unit available for $7,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 E 68th St have?
Some of 210 E 68th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
210 E 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 210 E 68th St offer parking?
No, 210 E 68th St does not offer parking.
Does 210 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 210 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 210 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 210 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
