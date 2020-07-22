All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

21 West 86th Street

21 West 86th Street · (646) 387-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-D · Avail. now

$7,266

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
yoga
Residence 9D is a North and South facing three bedroom, three and a half bathroom home including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet. This home features a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, a 6-burner Viking stove, Liebehr refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. Equipped with central heating and AC, Bosch washer and dryer, solid wide-board floors throughout, high beamed ceilings, and custom shades. Every detail has been attended to.

The Brewster offers 24-hour doorman, live-in super, roof deck with Central Park views, children's playroom, Pet Spa and gym with yoga studio. Prime Upper West Side location just steps to Central Park and great restaurants and cafes on Columbus Avenue. Listed rent is net effective based on a 12 month lease with 3,6 month free. Gross Rent is $10,380. Photos are of a similar unit few floors lower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 West 86th Street have any available units?
21 West 86th Street has a unit available for $7,266 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 West 86th Street have?
Some of 21 West 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 West 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 West 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 21 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 West 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 21 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 West 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
