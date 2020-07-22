21 West 86th Street

Amenities

Residence 9D is a North and South facing three bedroom, three and a half bathroom home including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet. This home features a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, a 6-burner Viking stove, Liebehr refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher. Equipped with central heating and AC, Bosch washer and dryer, solid wide-board floors throughout, high beamed ceilings, and custom shades. Every detail has been attended to.



The Brewster offers 24-hour doorman, live-in super, roof deck with Central Park views, children's playroom, Pet Spa and gym with yoga studio. Prime Upper West Side location just steps to Central Park and great restaurants and cafes on Columbus Avenue. Listed rent is net effective based on a 12 month lease with 3,6 month free. Gross Rent is $10,380. Photos are of a similar unit few floors lower.