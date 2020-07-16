21 King Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful Landmark Soho Townhouse 2 bedroom 1 bath featuring original moldings and details, hi ceilings, walnut wood floors, sunny north and south exposures, a separate eat in kitchen and a full bathroom. The master bedroom can accommodate a king set and a desk. The 2nd bedroom fits a queen set & both face south. Located in SoHo and one block south of Greenwich Village, you cannot ask for a better location. Just two short flights up to the top. Enjoy a wide variety of shops and restaurants such as Dante's, Shuka, Bar Pitti and numerous subway lines. A New York City home with historical character. No pets please. Move in August 1st.