Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

21 King Street

21 King Street · (212) 381-6568
Location

21 King Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3RDFL · Avail. now

$4,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Landmark Soho Townhouse 2 bedroom 1 bath featuring original moldings and details, hi ceilings, walnut wood floors, sunny north and south exposures, a separate eat in kitchen and a full bathroom. The master bedroom can accommodate a king set and a desk. The 2nd bedroom fits a queen set & both face south. Located in SoHo and one block south of Greenwich Village, you cannot ask for a better location. Just two short flights up to the top. Enjoy a wide variety of shops and restaurants such as Dante's, Shuka, Bar Pitti and numerous subway lines. A New York City home with historical character. No pets please. Move in August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 King Street have any available units?
21 King Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 21 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 King Street offer parking?
No, 21 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 King Street have a pool?
No, 21 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 King Street have accessible units?
No, 21 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
