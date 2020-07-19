2099 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities tennis court

Lovely oversized floor-through apartment in a townhouse on quiet tree lined block. Offers Southern, Western and Eastern exposures gets natural light all day long!! Large Living room with separate dining alcove. Two nicely sized bedrooms. This home has just about everything you could think of- private balcony, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, central air, central humidification, all white cleverly designed kitchen with dishwasher and a window, 9 ft ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors and custom closet space with extra storage above.



The neighborhood is rich with history and has so much to offer; swimming indoor and outdoor, tennis courts, concerts in Marcus Garvey Park all summer long. And only 5 blocks to the new Whole Foods, Starbucks, Red Rooster and all of Harlem's Restaurant Row! 2/3 express trains, crosstown buses, Metro North and 4,5,6 trains also within 5-6 blocks! NO BROKERS FEE. No smoking and no dogs please.