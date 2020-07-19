All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2099 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2099 Fifth Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

2099 Fifth Avenue

2099 5th Avenue · (917) 674-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2099 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
tennis court
Lovely oversized floor-through apartment in a townhouse on quiet tree lined block. Offers Southern, Western and Eastern exposures gets natural light all day long!! Large Living room with separate dining alcove. Two nicely sized bedrooms. This home has just about everything you could think of- private balcony, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, central air, central humidification, all white cleverly designed kitchen with dishwasher and a window, 9 ft ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors and custom closet space with extra storage above.

The neighborhood is rich with history and has so much to offer; swimming indoor and outdoor, tennis courts, concerts in Marcus Garvey Park all summer long. And only 5 blocks to the new Whole Foods, Starbucks, Red Rooster and all of Harlem's Restaurant Row! 2/3 express trains, crosstown buses, Metro North and 4,5,6 trains also within 5-6 blocks! NO BROKERS FEE. No smoking and no dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2099 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2099 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2099 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 2099 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2099 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2099 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2099 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2099 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2099 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2099 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2099 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2099 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2099 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2099 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2099 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2099 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2099 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2099 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2099 Fifth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity