Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

207 West 106th Street

207 West 106th Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
lobby
Newly renovated, two-bedroom in prime Upper West Side! This is a 2 bedroom with 1.5 baths in a gorgeous pre-war elevator building, steps from Central Park, Columbia University, bars, restaurants, and cafes. It features stainless steel appliances, newly varnished hardwood floors, ample closet space, an entry foyer with closets on each side, bright and open living room. A true one of a kind! Pet-friendly. Please note, there is a 24-hour elevator operator/lobby attendant in the building, not a doorman.,NEWLY RENOVATED - Apt 5A king sized two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom -prime upper west side location - 106TH AND BROADWAY - gorgeous pre-war building, close to shops, major transportation, and Central park.
All new chef's kitchen with high-end finishes and top of the line appliances.
king size bedrooms with ample closet space renovated all marble windowed bathroom, Very spacious living room - bright and open.
Large entry foyer with large closets on both sides. This is apartment is one of a kind!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 West 106th Street have any available units?
207 West 106th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 West 106th Street have?
Some of 207 West 106th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 West 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 West 106th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 West 106th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 West 106th Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 West 106th Street offer parking?
No, 207 West 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 West 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 West 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 West 106th Street have a pool?
No, 207 West 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 West 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 207 West 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 West 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 West 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
