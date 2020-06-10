207 West 106th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator lobby

Newly renovated, two-bedroom in prime Upper West Side! This is a 2 bedroom with 1.5 baths in a gorgeous pre-war elevator building, steps from Central Park, Columbia University, bars, restaurants, and cafes. It features stainless steel appliances, newly varnished hardwood floors, ample closet space, an entry foyer with closets on each side, bright and open living room. A true one of a kind! Pet-friendly. Please note, there is a 24-hour elevator operator/lobby attendant in the building, not a doorman.,NEWLY RENOVATED - Apt 5A king sized two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom -prime upper west side location - 106TH AND BROADWAY - gorgeous pre-war building, close to shops, major transportation, and Central park.

All new chef's kitchen with high-end finishes and top of the line appliances.

king size bedrooms with ample closet space renovated all marble windowed bathroom, Very spacious living room - bright and open.

Large entry foyer with large closets on both sides. This is apartment is one of a kind!!!