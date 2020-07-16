Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking playground garage

*Application Pending*NO FEE - Brand New Finishes ThroughoutLocated in the heart of the Upper West Side at 205 West End Avenue, a full service and amenity rich building, this south facing 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is bright and spacious. With every attention to detail, this recently renovated home basks in day-long sunshine.The versatile and expansive layout offers hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. The generously proportioned living area encompasses a separate dining alcove, ideal for entertaining and enjoying the partial river and city skyline views.This home features an open planned kitchen equipped with oversized stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The sprawling and welcoming center island provides the perfect place to start the day.The king-size bedroom, also faces south, has room enough for additional pieces of furniture. The polished marble bathroom features a stall shower, and a custom vanity. Thoughtful storage options (including a large walk-in closet) and modern conveniences punctuate the apartment.The prestigious 205 West End Avenue address is a stone's throw from Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, Trader Joes, and the express trains at 72nd Street. Residents enjoy the benefits of a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, concierge services, gymnasium, a centralized laundry room, and an indoor parking garage. The Lincoln Towers complex features; shared playgrounds, a basketball court, curated parks and gardens. This community is nearby Central Park, Fordham University, St. Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center, museums, and beloved neighborhood restaurants, bars, and cafes.