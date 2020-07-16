All apartments in New York
Find more places like 205 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
205 West End Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

205 West End Avenue

205 West End Avenue · (212) 941-2507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

205 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8L · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
*Application Pending*NO FEE - Brand New Finishes ThroughoutLocated in the heart of the Upper West Side at 205 West End Avenue, a full service and amenity rich building, this south facing 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is bright and spacious. With every attention to detail, this recently renovated home basks in day-long sunshine.The versatile and expansive layout offers hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. The generously proportioned living area encompasses a separate dining alcove, ideal for entertaining and enjoying the partial river and city skyline views.This home features an open planned kitchen equipped with oversized stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The sprawling and welcoming center island provides the perfect place to start the day.The king-size bedroom, also faces south, has room enough for additional pieces of furniture. The polished marble bathroom features a stall shower, and a custom vanity. Thoughtful storage options (including a large walk-in closet) and modern conveniences punctuate the apartment.The prestigious 205 West End Avenue address is a stone's throw from Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, Trader Joes, and the express trains at 72nd Street. Residents enjoy the benefits of a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, concierge services, gymnasium, a centralized laundry room, and an indoor parking garage. The Lincoln Towers complex features; shared playgrounds, a basketball court, curated parks and gardens. This community is nearby Central Park, Fordham University, St. Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center, museums, and beloved neighborhood restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West End Avenue have any available units?
205 West End Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West End Avenue have?
Some of 205 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 West End Avenue offers parking.
Does 205 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 205 West End Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity