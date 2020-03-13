204 West 108th Street

Amenities

Stunning 2 bedrooms. Open large kitchen with marble counter top, white cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Well maintained elevator & Laundry room on premises. High floor with natural light. Lot's of windows, French doors, great closet & storage space. Great size bedrooms. Located in a beautiful Pre-War low rise building in the heart of the Upper West Side. Steps away from Central Park, Riverside Park, Morning side Park and proximity to Columbia. Close to major transportation lines: 1/2/3, C/B. Great location nearby all the perks the city has to offer such as: Art, Museums, Learning centers, Fine dining, Music, Shopping, City's exciting nightlife and so much more...