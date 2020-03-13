All apartments in New York
204 West 108th Street
204 West 108th Street

204 West 108th Street · (646) 723-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Stunning 2 bedrooms. Open large kitchen with marble counter top, white cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Well maintained elevator & Laundry room on premises. High floor with natural light. Lot's of windows, French doors, great closet & storage space. Great size bedrooms. Located in a beautiful Pre-War low rise building in the heart of the Upper West Side. Steps away from Central Park, Riverside Park, Morning side Park and proximity to Columbia. Close to major transportation lines: 1/2/3, C/B. Great location nearby all the perks the city has to offer such as: Art, Museums, Learning centers, Fine dining, Music, Shopping, City's exciting nightlife and so much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 West 108th Street have any available units?
204 West 108th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 204 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 West 108th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 West 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 204 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 204 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 West 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 204 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 West 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 West 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 West 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
