Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

203 West 90th Street

203 West 90th Street · (212) 875-2899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
JUST LISTED: Huge, extremely bright and renovated 2 bed / 2 bath with a washer/dryer in the apartment! With floor to ceiling windows throughout, this corner apartment's living room faces south, and the oversize bedrooms have northern open city views. There's plenty of space for separate dining AND office areas! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances and great cabinet space. The marble bathrooms are quite spacious. This stunning home is in an impressive 24 hour doorman building with a fitness room in a prime Upper West Side location, close to subways, and a few blocks from Central Park and Riverside Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 West 90th Street have any available units?
203 West 90th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 West 90th Street have?
Some of 203 West 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 West 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 203 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 West 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 203 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 203 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 West 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
