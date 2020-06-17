203 West 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym

JUST LISTED: Huge, extremely bright and renovated 2 bed / 2 bath with a washer/dryer in the apartment! With floor to ceiling windows throughout, this corner apartment's living room faces south, and the oversize bedrooms have northern open city views. There's plenty of space for separate dining AND office areas! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances and great cabinet space. The marble bathrooms are quite spacious. This stunning home is in an impressive 24 hour doorman building with a fitness room in a prime Upper West Side location, close to subways, and a few blocks from Central Park and Riverside Park!