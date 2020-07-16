201 West 74th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman on-site laundry bike storage media room

Fantastic opportunity to rent a bright and over-sized high floor alcove studio! North and East exposures with city views through 3 over-sized windows. Marble bath, well-equipped kitchen with range, microwave oven, dishwasher & refrigerator, central heating and air conditioning, light oak parquet floors. Great layout with sleeping alcove makes it a perfect home for anyone who would like to have the sleeping area separated from the living space. Generous closet space. The Fitzgerald Condominium is a full service prewar building with modern conveniences in the Heart of the Upper West Side. It has a 24 hr doorman/concierge, laundry room, fully renovated roof deck with panoramic views, bike storage and live-in superintendent. This building is pet friendly.

This wonderful UWS neighborhood, offers first class entertainment, amazing high end grocery stores, cafes, bars and restaurants. The famous Beacon Theater is next door. A ten-minute walk to Lincoln Center, five minutes to Riverside Park or Central Park. Fairway and Citarella are across the street, and Zabars is just five blocks away. Loads of public transportation just steps from the building, with local and express subway lines 1, 2 and 3, and bus lines M72, M104 and M5.