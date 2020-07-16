All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

201 West 74th Street

201 West 74th Street · (646) 679-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 15-B · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Fantastic opportunity to rent a bright and over-sized high floor alcove studio! North and East exposures with city views through 3 over-sized windows. Marble bath, well-equipped kitchen with range, microwave oven, dishwasher & refrigerator, central heating and air conditioning, light oak parquet floors. Great layout with sleeping alcove makes it a perfect home for anyone who would like to have the sleeping area separated from the living space. Generous closet space. The Fitzgerald Condominium is a full service prewar building with modern conveniences in the Heart of the Upper West Side. It has a 24 hr doorman/concierge, laundry room, fully renovated roof deck with panoramic views, bike storage and live-in superintendent. This building is pet friendly.
Fantastic opportunity to rent a bright and over-sized high floor alcove studio! North and East exposures with city views through 3 over-sized windows. Marble bath, well-equipped kitchen with range, microwave oven, dishwasher & refrigerator, central heating and air conditioning, light oak parquet floors. Great layout with sleeping alcove makes it a perfect home for anyone who would like to have the sleeping area separated from the living space. Generous closet space. The Fitzgerald Condominium is a full service prewar building with modern conveniences in the Heart of the Upper West Side. It has a 24 hr doorman/concierge, laundry room, fully renovated roof deck with panoramic views, bike storage and live-in superintendent. This building is pet friendly.

This wonderful UWS neighborhood, offers first class entertainment, amazing high end grocery stores, cafes, bars and restaurants. The famous Beacon Theater is next door. A ten-minute walk to Lincoln Center, five minutes to Riverside Park or Central Park. Fairway and Citarella are across the street, and Zabars is just five blocks away. Loads of public transportation just steps from the building, with local and express subway lines 1, 2 and 3, and bus lines M72, M104 and M5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 West 74th Street have any available units?
201 West 74th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 74th Street have?
Some of 201 West 74th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 West 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 West 74th Street has units with dishwashers.

