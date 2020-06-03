201 West 11th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator

Amenities: Elevator, Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, NO FEE, Renovated Description: No Fee~Gorgeous, Sunny & Flawlessly Renovated 2BR/2BA in Historic West Village Gorgeous true two bedrooms with two full baths in the heart of Greenwich Village. Beautiful tree lined block in an elevator/laundry building. Brand new hardwood floors, prewar charm throughout and a newly renovated stainless steel kitchen. Great natural light. Both bedrooms can fit a queen size bed, have large windows and closets. Call or text Charles Munroe for exclusive showing ay 929-351-2644