All apartments in New York
Find more places like 201 West 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
201 West 11th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

201 West 11th Street

201 West 11th Street · (929) 351-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
Amenities: Elevator, Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, NO FEE, Renovated Description: No Fee~Gorgeous, Sunny & Flawlessly Renovated 2BR/2BA in Historic West Village Gorgeous true two bedrooms with two full baths in the heart of Greenwich Village. Beautiful tree lined block in an elevator/laundry building. Brand new hardwood floors, prewar charm throughout and a newly renovated stainless steel kitchen. Great natural light. Both bedrooms can fit a queen size bed, have large windows and closets. Call or text Charles Munroe for exclusive showing ay 929-351-2644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 11th Street have any available units?
201 West 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 11th Street have?
Some of 201 West 11th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 11th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 201 West 11th Street has accessible units.
Does 201 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 West 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity