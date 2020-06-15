All apartments in New York
201 East 89th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

201 East 89th Street

201 East 89th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Stay in Manhattan's historic Upper East Side in this modern and comfortable studio. This vibrant unit is wifi ready, has a flat screen TV, plush full-sized beds, and hardwood floors. The studio comes together to create a feeling of home on this lovely tree-lined block.Features: Located on the 3rd floor of a traditional walk-up buildingFully equipped kitchen features standard kitchen appliances including fridge and ovenSmall kitchen appliances, full set of plates, pots/pan and utensils make this kitchen perfect to entertain a group of friends and/or family 2 full sized bed in unit Flat screen TV with basic channels Wifi ready Polished hardwood floors Comfortable full-sized sofa bed in living area Heat and air conditioning available Available from 1-12 months!Location: The Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods house countless New York attractions. It's merely a short walk or crosstown bus ride to Central Park and popular shopping areas like Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle. It is also some avenues away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

