201 East 89th Street

Amenities

Stay in Manhattan's historic Upper East Side in this modern and comfortable studio. This vibrant unit is wifi ready, has a flat screen TV, plush full-sized beds, and hardwood floors. The studio comes together to create a feeling of home on this lovely tree-lined block.Features: Located on the 3rd floor of a traditional walk-up buildingFully equipped kitchen features standard kitchen appliances including fridge and ovenSmall kitchen appliances, full set of plates, pots/pan and utensils make this kitchen perfect to entertain a group of friends and/or family 2 full sized bed in unit Flat screen TV with basic channels Wifi ready Polished hardwood floors Comfortable full-sized sofa bed in living area Heat and air conditioning available Available from 1-12 months!Location: The Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods house countless New York attractions. It's merely a short walk or crosstown bus ride to Central Park and popular shopping areas like Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle. It is also some avenues away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner