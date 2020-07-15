200 West 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman gym bike storage

This classic, sprawling residence [Furnished or Unfurnished] boasts a 22' X 26' sunken living/dining area open to ample gallery spaces on two sides for luxurious flow and comfortable space for both living and entertaining. There are 3 very well-proportioned bedrooms (plus a den/office) and 9 closets (some walk-ins). The windowed chef's kitchen comes complete with cherry wood cabinets, white marble counters, black & white marble flooring, handmade white subway tiles, a wide Sub-Zero fridge and Viking stove. High beamed ceilings run throughout the apartment. Three full bathrooms grace this home (2 with extra-long tubs and flawless original tiles). Washer/dryer in apartment.

This stunning Art Deco building comes with loads of amenities including a recently landscaped roof garden, gym, bike room, central laundry and playroom. Parks, shopping, restaurants, #1 subway and #86 bus are right outside your door. Concierge and 24hr Doorman. Gas/Electric not included. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Appointments set 24 hours in advance please.