Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

200 West 86th Street

200 West 86th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-EI · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
bike storage
This classic, sprawling residence [Furnished or Unfurnished] boasts a 22' X 26' sunken living/dining area open to ample gallery spaces on two sides for luxurious flow and comfortable space for both living and entertaining. There are 3 very well-proportioned bedrooms (plus a den/office) and 9 closets (some walk-ins). The windowed chef's kitchen comes complete with cherry wood cabinets, white marble counters, black & white marble flooring, handmade white subway tiles, a wide Sub-Zero fridge and Viking stove. High beamed ceilings run throughout the apartment. Three full bathrooms grace this home (2 with extra-long tubs and flawless original tiles). Washer/dryer in apartment.
This stunning Art Deco building comes with loads of amenities including a recently landscaped roof garden, gym, bike room, central laundry and playroom. Parks, shopping, restaurants, #1 subway and #86 bus are right outside your door. Concierge and 24hr Doorman. Gas/Electric not included. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Appointments set 24 hours in advance please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 86th Street have any available units?
200 West 86th Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 86th Street have?
Some of 200 West 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 West 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
