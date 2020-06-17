200 West 24th Street

Amenities

Virtual Walk-through included!Located in a quiet building in Chelsea this two bedroom two bathroom is perfect for anyone looking for light and space. Corner unit with multiple exposures leaves this unit bright! Windows in the kitchen and bathroom as well.The owners have updated the Fridge, washer dryer, and there is more closet space than you'd expectThe unit is located on the 7th floor and comes with a storage unit in the basement. There are only two apartments per floor, a part time doorman, and a beautiful rooftop terrace with herbs and a fountain.Located across the street from Whole Foods, one block from the 1, c, e, an avenue from the subways at Madison Sq Park, Eataly, this unit is in a TOP Chelsea and NYC location.