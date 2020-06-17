All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 West 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 West 24th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

200 West 24th Street

200 West 24th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Virtual Walk-through included!Located in a quiet building in Chelsea this two bedroom two bathroom is perfect for anyone looking for light and space. Corner unit with multiple exposures leaves this unit bright! Windows in the kitchen and bathroom as well.The owners have updated the Fridge, washer dryer, and there is more closet space than you'd expectThe unit is located on the 7th floor and comes with a storage unit in the basement. There are only two apartments per floor, a part time doorman, and a beautiful rooftop terrace with herbs and a fountain.Located across the street from Whole Foods, one block from the 1, c, e, an avenue from the subways at Madison Sq Park, Eataly, this unit is in a TOP Chelsea and NYC location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 24th Street have any available units?
200 West 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 24th Street have?
Some of 200 West 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 West 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 West 24th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity