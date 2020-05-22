All apartments in New York
200 EAST 71ST STREET

200 East 71st Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath in mid-rise building is located on a quiet tree lined street easily ac accessible by all means of public transportation. The building has a LAUNDRY FACILITY, ELEVATOR, a FULL TIME DOORMAN and an ELEGANT REDESIGNED LOBBY. There are (3) KING-SIZED BEDROOMS, a GIGANTIC LIVING ROOM with a DINING ALCOVE and TONS of CLOSET SPACE. There are two full bathrooms and a WASHER and DRYER in the unit. The kitchen is completely separate with all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including a MICROWAVE and a DISHWASHER. The apartment features SOARING HIGH CEILINGS, polished HARDWOOD FLOORS, and MASSIVE AMOUNTS of BEAMING NATURAL LIGHT. Please call, text, or email Gisela.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

