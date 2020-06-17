All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

200 East 32nd Street

200 East 32nd Street · (212) 838-3700
Location

200 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
sauna
NO FEE Available Immediately. Sorry NO Pets. No Flex / No guarantors.Humongous 3bed / 3 bath with soaring ceilings and 2 balconies! Huge windows make for great natural light. The unit is equipped with an en-suite Washer/Dryer, amazing closet space & spacious windowed kitchen with granite countertops. The building amenities include expansive roof deck with views, zen garden, health club with sauna, children?s playroom, bike storage, parking garage, and 24hour doorman and concierge service. Prime Murray Hill Location centrally located 2 avenues from the 6 train. In close proximity to uptown, downtown and crosstown bus service. Restaurants, grocery stores, movie theater and boutiques right outside your doorstep.*Sub-metered Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 32nd Street have any available units?
200 East 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 200 East 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 East 32nd Street does offer parking.
Does 200 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
