200 East 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman parking bike storage garage media room sauna

NO FEE Available Immediately. Sorry NO Pets. No Flex / No guarantors.Humongous 3bed / 3 bath with soaring ceilings and 2 balconies! Huge windows make for great natural light. The unit is equipped with an en-suite Washer/Dryer, amazing closet space & spacious windowed kitchen with granite countertops. The building amenities include expansive roof deck with views, zen garden, health club with sauna, children?s playroom, bike storage, parking garage, and 24hour doorman and concierge service. Prime Murray Hill Location centrally located 2 avenues from the 6 train. In close proximity to uptown, downtown and crosstown bus service. Restaurants, grocery stores, movie theater and boutiques right outside your doorstep.*Sub-metered Electric