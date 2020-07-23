All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 E 87th St 12H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 E 87th St 12H
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

200 E 87th St 12H

200 East 87th Street · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

200 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 12H · Avail. now

$2,829

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
This building has a fitness center - Property Id: 311136

Expansive newly renovated studio apartment.

This studio apartment has undergone a complete renovation and is ready for immediate move-in. The apartment has unencumbered light and serene city views. A gourmet kitchen includes modern gloss paneled flat-front cabinetry with high-end stainless-steel appliances.

200 E 87th St is currently undergoing a complete renovation including a complete upgrade of all amenities and common areas including a new state of the art gym, tenant lounge, and children play area. It is a full-service building, staffed with 24-hour doorman, supers, and on-site building manager.
No Fee listing.

*We are offering up to two-months free on a 14-month lease.*
* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3300.00 and 2 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/200-e-87th-st-new-york-ny-unit-12h/311136
Property Id 311136

(RLNE5940167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E 87th St 12H have any available units?
200 E 87th St 12H has a unit available for $2,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E 87th St 12H have?
Some of 200 E 87th St 12H's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E 87th St 12H currently offering any rent specials?
200 E 87th St 12H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E 87th St 12H pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E 87th St 12H is pet friendly.
Does 200 E 87th St 12H offer parking?
No, 200 E 87th St 12H does not offer parking.
Does 200 E 87th St 12H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 E 87th St 12H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E 87th St 12H have a pool?
No, 200 E 87th St 12H does not have a pool.
Does 200 E 87th St 12H have accessible units?
No, 200 E 87th St 12H does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E 87th St 12H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E 87th St 12H has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 200 E 87th St 12H?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity