200 E 87th St 12H

Amenities
This building has a fitness center - Property Id: 311136
Expansive newly renovated studio apartment.
This studio apartment has undergone a complete renovation and is ready for immediate move-in. The apartment has unencumbered light and serene city views. A gourmet kitchen includes modern gloss paneled flat-front cabinetry with high-end stainless-steel appliances.
200 E 87th St is currently undergoing a complete renovation including a complete upgrade of all amenities and common areas including a new state of the art gym, tenant lounge, and children play area. It is a full-service building, staffed with 24-hour doorman, supers, and on-site building manager.
No Fee listing.
*We are offering up to two-months free on a 14-month lease.*
* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3300.00 and 2 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/200-e-87th-st-new-york-ny-unit-12h/311136
Property Id 311136
(RLNE5940167)