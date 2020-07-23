200 E 87th St 12H

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym

Expansive newly renovated studio apartment.



This studio apartment has undergone a complete renovation and is ready for immediate move-in. The apartment has unencumbered light and serene city views. A gourmet kitchen includes modern gloss paneled flat-front cabinetry with high-end stainless-steel appliances.



200 E 87th St is currently undergoing a complete renovation including a complete upgrade of all amenities and common areas including a new state of the art gym, tenant lounge, and children play area. It is a full-service building, staffed with 24-hour doorman, supers, and on-site building manager.

No Fee listing.



*We are offering up to two-months free on a 14-month lease.*

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3300.00 and 2 Months Free

