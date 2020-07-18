All apartments in New York
200 Central Park S
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:29 PM

200 Central Park S

200 Central Park South · (917) 727-6571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
$6400 1 bedroom in Midtown West!

Large Refurbished one bedroom with south and east exposures, large entry foyer, separate dining area, gourmet caesar stone counter topped windowed kitchen, one and one half beautifully appointed baths, generous closets throughout.. Full-Service, White Glove, Doorman, Elevator man, and Concierge Building. Sponsor Unit No Board Approval.

DoormanGymElevatorParking GarageStorage Available

If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Central Park S have any available units?
200 Central Park S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Central Park S have?
Some of 200 Central Park S's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Central Park S currently offering any rent specials?
200 Central Park S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Central Park S pet-friendly?
No, 200 Central Park S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 Central Park S offer parking?
Yes, 200 Central Park S offers parking.
Does 200 Central Park S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Central Park S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Central Park S have a pool?
No, 200 Central Park S does not have a pool.
Does 200 Central Park S have accessible units?
No, 200 Central Park S does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Central Park S have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Central Park S does not have units with dishwashers.
