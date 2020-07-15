All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:01 PM

20 Orchard Street

20 Orchard Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Sweet and Sunny, Gorgeous true one bedroom with MASSIVE PRIVATE BBQ PATIO OUTDOOR SPACE!!! Located in a well maintained building with roof access. The apartment is on the first floor(parlor level) facing the back. There is a king sized bedroom with bay windows and double closet, a separate kitchen with industrial stainless steel appliances, a standard bathroom recently renovated with a tub, a large living room with bay windows and glass door leading out onto a 600 square foot private deck/patio!! This is a must see for anyone who wants outdoor space!! Check out the pictures and call now for more info or a virtual tour.
Steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in the LES south of Delancey. ONe block to the F train at East Broadway and a few blocks to the B, D, F, J, M and Z trains at Delancey and also Chrystie Street Stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Orchard Street have any available units?
20 Orchard Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Orchard Street have?
Some of 20 Orchard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 20 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 20 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
