20 Orchard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Sweet and Sunny, Gorgeous true one bedroom with MASSIVE PRIVATE BBQ PATIO OUTDOOR SPACE!!! Located in a well maintained building with roof access. The apartment is on the first floor(parlor level) facing the back. There is a king sized bedroom with bay windows and double closet, a separate kitchen with industrial stainless steel appliances, a standard bathroom recently renovated with a tub, a large living room with bay windows and glass door leading out onto a 600 square foot private deck/patio!! This is a must see for anyone who wants outdoor space!! Check out the pictures and call now for more info or a virtual tour.

Steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in the LES south of Delancey. ONe block to the F train at East Broadway and a few blocks to the B, D, F, J, M and Z trains at Delancey and also Chrystie Street Stations.