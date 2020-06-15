20 East 68th Street

Amenities

Estimated Availability July 1st.Situated between Madison and Fifth Avenues, this spacious home overlooks the tree-lined streets of East 68th Street and can consider Central Park as its back garden. Recently renovated, this apartment has hardwood floors throughout, skim-coated walls, gallery lighting, and a renovated kitchen (Meile dishwasher, Subzero fridge, granite countertops) and bathroom (marble tiles and well appointed). With abundant storage throughout, the gracious entrance foyer can be used as a dining room or a home office. Within minutes, stroll to many of the worlds best museums and galleries, dine at the many local restaurants and cafes, and shop at the finest boutiques lining Madison Avenue. Oh, did I mention Central Park? Come, see, and stay...