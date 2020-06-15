All apartments in New York
Find more places like 20 East 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
20 East 68th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:29 AM

20 East 68th Street

20 East 68th Street · (212) 906-9236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Estimated Availability July 1st.Situated between Madison and Fifth Avenues, this spacious home overlooks the tree-lined streets of East 68th Street and can consider Central Park as its back garden. Recently renovated, this apartment has hardwood floors throughout, skim-coated walls, gallery lighting, and a renovated kitchen (Meile dishwasher, Subzero fridge, granite countertops) and bathroom (marble tiles and well appointed). With abundant storage throughout, the gracious entrance foyer can be used as a dining room or a home office. Within minutes, stroll to many of the worlds best museums and galleries, dine at the many local restaurants and cafes, and shop at the finest boutiques lining Madison Avenue. Oh, did I mention Central Park? Come, see, and stay...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 East 68th Street have any available units?
20 East 68th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 East 68th Street have?
Some of 20 East 68th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 East 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 East 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 East 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 East 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 East 68th Street offer parking?
No, 20 East 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 East 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 East 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 East 68th Street have a pool?
No, 20 East 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 East 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 East 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 East 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 East 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 East 68th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity