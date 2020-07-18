20 Broad Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym doorman yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym game room yoga

Just Listed! FLEX 2!! Brand new State of the Art Building! This 1 bedroom easily flexes into a 2 bedroom. 9 ft plus ceilings ,stripped oak flooring, in-ceiling lighting, key less entry, modern kitchen with sleek paneled appliances , custom Italian cabinetry, quartz counter tops, glass showers and double vanities, Washer/ Dryer in Unit.



Amenities include Full-time Doorman, Technology Fitness Center, Yoga Studio, Children's Playroom, Game Room, Library, Resident Lounge, Sky Lounge, Rooftop Terrace with Movie Screen.



Being in the Financial District you are in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the whole city. The area offers fine dining, endless shopping, unlimited nightlife activities, and a short distance to the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, J, and Z trains.