20 Broad Street

20 Broad Street · (646) 688-6655
Location

20 Broad Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2119 · Avail. now

$4,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
yoga
Just Listed! FLEX 2!! Brand new State of the Art Building! This 1 bedroom easily flexes into a 2 bedroom. 9 ft plus ceilings ,stripped oak flooring, in-ceiling lighting, key less entry, modern kitchen with sleek paneled appliances , custom Italian cabinetry, quartz counter tops, glass showers and double vanities, Washer/ Dryer in Unit.

Amenities include Full-time Doorman, Technology Fitness Center, Yoga Studio, Children's Playroom, Game Room, Library, Resident Lounge, Sky Lounge, Rooftop Terrace with Movie Screen.

Being in the Financial District you are in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the whole city. The area offers fine dining, endless shopping, unlimited nightlife activities, and a short distance to the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, J, and Z trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Broad Street have any available units?
20 Broad Street has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Broad Street have?
Some of 20 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 20 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 20 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
