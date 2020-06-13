All apartments in New York
2 South End Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

2 South End Avenue

2 South End Avenue · (716) 725-9136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-U · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please Email for a video***

AVAILABLE 8/1/19

Extra large (almost 700 square foot) one bedroom apartment has renovated flooring a pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room, dining area, king sized bedroom, marble bathroom, and closets throughout. Clean and bright, western exposure lets light pour-in with pleasant garden views. Located in The Cove Club, residents enjoy 24 hour doormen, live-in super, fitness center, laundry facilities, a lounge, and a roof deck with iconic Statue of Liberty views. Perfectly situated in Battery Park City, grocery stores (Gristedes, Battery Place Market, Whole Foods), restaurants (Mir-a-mar, El Vez, Parm, PJ Clarkes, Hudson Eats, Inatteso, Le District), parks, the riverfront esplanade, entertainment (Regal Cinemas, BPCA Programs), and shopping (Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, and the Brookfield Mall). Getting around couldn't be easier take advantage of the free Downtown connection, M20, M9, and all trains close by! ***Please note photos are digitally rendered since the unit is currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 South End Avenue have any available units?
2 South End Avenue has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 South End Avenue have?
Some of 2 South End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 South End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 South End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 South End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 South End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 South End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2 South End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2 South End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 South End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 South End Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 South End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 South End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 South End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 South End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 South End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
