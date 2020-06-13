2 South End Avenue

Amenities

Extra large (almost 700 square foot) one bedroom apartment has renovated flooring a pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room, dining area, king sized bedroom, marble bathroom, and closets throughout. Clean and bright, western exposure lets light pour-in with pleasant garden views. Located in The Cove Club, residents enjoy 24 hour doormen, live-in super, fitness center, laundry facilities, a lounge, and a roof deck with iconic Statue of Liberty views. Perfectly situated in Battery Park City, grocery stores (Gristedes, Battery Place Market, Whole Foods), restaurants (Mir-a-mar, El Vez, Parm, PJ Clarkes, Hudson Eats, Inatteso, Le District), parks, the riverfront esplanade, entertainment (Regal Cinemas, BPCA Programs), and shopping (Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, and the Brookfield Mall). Getting around couldn't be easier take advantage of the free Downtown connection, M20, M9, and all trains close by! ***Please note photos are digitally rendered since the unit is currently tenant occupied.