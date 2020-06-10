2 Prince Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Spanning half the top floor is this rarely available, pre-war, corner penthouse with sixteen windows facing north, east and south. Exit the keyed-elevator and enter the semi-private landing with only 2 lofts per floor. Penthouse A consists of 1,300 interior square feet with two bedrooms, two full baths, a renovated open kitchen and a 29' by 22' corner great room with 12-foot ceilings and 8 dramatic windows overlooking Bowery & Prince.



To top it all off, enjoy 1,150 square feet of private roof deck space with incredible views of every NYC landmark and the downtown skyline. Penthouse A also has a washer/dryer and central air and heat. 2 Prince is a boutique, 12 unit condominium in the best Nolita location.