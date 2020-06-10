All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

2 Prince Street

2 Prince Street · (646) 586-9784
Location

2 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-A · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Spanning half the top floor is this rarely available, pre-war, corner penthouse with sixteen windows facing north, east and south. Exit the keyed-elevator and enter the semi-private landing with only 2 lofts per floor. Penthouse A consists of 1,300 interior square feet with two bedrooms, two full baths, a renovated open kitchen and a 29' by 22' corner great room with 12-foot ceilings and 8 dramatic windows overlooking Bowery & Prince.

To top it all off, enjoy 1,150 square feet of private roof deck space with incredible views of every NYC landmark and the downtown skyline. Penthouse A also has a washer/dryer and central air and heat. 2 Prince is a boutique, 12 unit condominium in the best Nolita location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Prince Street have any available units?
2 Prince Street has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Prince Street have?
Some of 2 Prince Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Prince Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Prince Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Prince Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 2 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 2 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Prince Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 2 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Prince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
