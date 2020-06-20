All apartments in New York
New York, NY
2 Horatio Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

2 Horatio Street

2 Horatio Street · (212) 444-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11P · Avail. now

$5,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
With panoramic south-facing views to the World Trade Center and beyond, 2 Horatio Street 11P is a bright gem in the sky ready to welcome its new rental occupant(s)! AVAILABLE FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, the apartment's open plan is inviting and welcoming, with windows in every room focusing on that special south-facing view and allowing sun to shine in throughout the day. The view at night is equally spectacular! The open, windowed kitchen features Carrara marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. The corner bedroom is spacious, and the renovated, windowed bathroom, located outside the bedroom, is equally spacious. Beautiful mahogany plank floors and well-designed built-in closets accent the clean lines of the apt. Heat and through-wall air conditioning is situated in both the bedroom and living room, encased in beautiful mill work. 2 Horatio Street is a topnotch address in the heart of the West Village. The building is pet friendly (case by case for 11P) and allows guarantors. It has a full time staff including 24 hr. doormen, live-in resident manager, porters and handymen. Amenities include a large basement laundry room, a bicycle room and separate storage. It is located nearby all major subway and bus lines, the vibrant Meatpacking District, the Whitney Museum, the High Line, Hudson River Park, Equinox Greenwich Ave., and all of the excellent shopping and restaurants the West Village has to offer. Available July 1 subject to Board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Horatio Street have any available units?
2 Horatio Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Horatio Street have?
Some of 2 Horatio Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Horatio Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Horatio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Horatio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Horatio Street is pet friendly.
Does 2 Horatio Street offer parking?
No, 2 Horatio Street does not offer parking.
Does 2 Horatio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Horatio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Horatio Street have a pool?
No, 2 Horatio Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Horatio Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Horatio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Horatio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Horatio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
