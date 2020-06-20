Amenities

With panoramic south-facing views to the World Trade Center and beyond, 2 Horatio Street 11P is a bright gem in the sky ready to welcome its new rental occupant(s)! AVAILABLE FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, the apartment's open plan is inviting and welcoming, with windows in every room focusing on that special south-facing view and allowing sun to shine in throughout the day. The view at night is equally spectacular! The open, windowed kitchen features Carrara marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. The corner bedroom is spacious, and the renovated, windowed bathroom, located outside the bedroom, is equally spacious. Beautiful mahogany plank floors and well-designed built-in closets accent the clean lines of the apt. Heat and through-wall air conditioning is situated in both the bedroom and living room, encased in beautiful mill work. 2 Horatio Street is a topnotch address in the heart of the West Village. The building is pet friendly (case by case for 11P) and allows guarantors. It has a full time staff including 24 hr. doormen, live-in resident manager, porters and handymen. Amenities include a large basement laundry room, a bicycle room and separate storage. It is located nearby all major subway and bus lines, the vibrant Meatpacking District, the Whitney Museum, the High Line, Hudson River Park, Equinox Greenwich Ave., and all of the excellent shopping and restaurants the West Village has to offer. Available July 1 subject to Board approval.