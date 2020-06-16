192 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Bright & airy one bedroom with large windows & french doors opening on Juliette balconies in the living room and bedroom, separate fully equipped kitchen and a large bathroom.



Like new condition, hi-end finishing, very good closet space, separate completely equipped kitchen, central air & heat.. Boutique New six floor elevator building with only 9 units with laundry and common roof deck. One of the best Nolita blocks. Short walk to Nolita, Soho, Little Italy's trendy restaurants & stores.. Between Prince & Spring Streets. Subway lines: 6, N, R, F, V, B, D. NO pets allowed!Available mid-June.ft rental description