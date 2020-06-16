All apartments in New York
New York, NY
192 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

192 Elizabeth Street

192 Elizabeth Street · (917) 687-4150
Location

192 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Bright & airy one bedroom with large windows & french doors opening on Juliette balconies in the living room and bedroom, separate fully equipped kitchen and a large bathroom.

Like new condition, hi-end finishing, very good closet space, separate completely equipped kitchen, central air & heat.. Boutique New six floor elevator building with only 9 units with laundry and common roof deck. One of the best Nolita blocks. Short walk to Nolita, Soho, Little Italy's trendy restaurants & stores.. Between Prince & Spring Streets. Subway lines: 6, N, R, F, V, B, D. NO pets allowed!Available mid-June.ft rental description

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
192 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 192 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
192 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 192 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 192 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 192 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 192 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 192 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 192 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 192 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 192 Elizabeth Street has units with air conditioning.
