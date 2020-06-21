All apartments in New York
Find more places like 19 Stanton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
19 Stanton Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:13 PM

19 Stanton Street

19 Stanton Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely! CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE FOLLOWING PICTURES ) Brand new modern renovation with a high end Porcelenosa kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, Krion countertops, under cabinet LED lighting. Beautiful custom bathrooms. Apartment features exposed brick complimented by hardwood flooring, video intercom, Washer/Dryer.Make sure you watch the video. Virtual Tour available upon request.* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $4472.00 skyline14686

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Stanton Street have any available units?
19 Stanton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Stanton Street have?
Some of 19 Stanton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Stanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Stanton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Stanton Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Stanton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Stanton Street offer parking?
No, 19 Stanton Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Stanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Stanton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Stanton Street have a pool?
No, 19 Stanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Stanton Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Stanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Stanton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Stanton Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19 Stanton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity