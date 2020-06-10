All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

19 Christopher Street

19 Christopher Street · (646) 382-7378
Location

19 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated West Village 2 Bedroom with tons of sunlight, a windowed eat-in kitchen, premium stainless steel appliances, skylight, new hardwood floors, newly tiled bathroom with a tub and pedestal sink, corner unit with two exposures, great views from every window, completely renovated from top to bottom. This is an opportunity to live in a triple mint apartment in a prime location. The building is very well maintained and it has a live-in super. Located on the sixth floor in a walk-up. Centrally located with everything within reach.,Gut renovated West Village 2 Bedroom with tons of sunlight, eat-in kitchen, premium stainless steel appliances, skylight, new hardwood floors, newly tiled bath with a tub and glass enclosure, corner unit with 2 exposures, great views, completely renovated from top to bottom. This is an opportunity to live in a triple mint apartment in a prime location. The building is very well maintained and it has a live-in super. Located on the 6th floor in a walk up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Christopher Street have any available units?
19 Christopher Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 19 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Christopher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 19 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 19 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Christopher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Christopher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Christopher Street does not have units with air conditioning.
