19 Christopher Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Newly renovated West Village 2 Bedroom with tons of sunlight, a windowed eat-in kitchen, premium stainless steel appliances, skylight, new hardwood floors, newly tiled bathroom with a tub and pedestal sink, corner unit with two exposures, great views from every window, completely renovated from top to bottom. This is an opportunity to live in a triple mint apartment in a prime location. The building is very well maintained and it has a live-in super. Located on the sixth floor in a walk-up. Centrally located with everything within reach.