189 Hester Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!



Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants!



Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Move right into Unit 3, a recently renovated one bedroom plus home office, situated in the heart of Lower Manhattan, just steps away from shopping in Soho, dining in Nolita and partying in the East Village. The apartment features a spacious kitchen and living area, high ceilings and beautiful exposed beams. The B, D, J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains are within a 5-minute walk from the property.



Apartment features:

* Recently renovated

* One bedroom

* Home office

* One bath

* Oak hardwood floors

* Exposed brick

* Exposed wood beams

* Stainless steel appliances

* Kitchen island with breakfast bar overhang

Transportation:

* B and D trains at Grand Street

* J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains at Canal Street



Security Deposit We've partnered with Rhino to offer deposit-free rentals. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required! Inquire today for more details.



*Photos are of similar unit.

*Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 10 month lease.