All apartments in New York
Find more places like 189 Hester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
189 Hester Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:18 AM

189 Hester Street

189 Hester Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

189 Hester Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,060

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!

Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants!

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Move right into Unit 3, a recently renovated one bedroom plus home office, situated in the heart of Lower Manhattan, just steps away from shopping in Soho, dining in Nolita and partying in the East Village. The apartment features a spacious kitchen and living area, high ceilings and beautiful exposed beams. The B, D, J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains are within a 5-minute walk from the property.

Apartment features:
* Recently renovated
* One bedroom
* Home office
* One bath
* Oak hardwood floors
* Exposed brick
* Exposed wood beams
* Stainless steel appliances
* Kitchen island with breakfast bar overhang
Transportation:
* B and D trains at Grand Street
* J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains at Canal Street

Security Deposit We've partnered with Rhino to offer deposit-free rentals. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required! Inquire today for more details.

*Photos are of similar unit.
*Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 10 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Hester Street have any available units?
189 Hester Street has a unit available for $3,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 189 Hester Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 Hester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Hester Street pet-friendly?
No, 189 Hester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 189 Hester Street offer parking?
No, 189 Hester Street does not offer parking.
Does 189 Hester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Hester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Hester Street have a pool?
No, 189 Hester Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 Hester Street have accessible units?
No, 189 Hester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Hester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Hester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Hester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Hester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 189 Hester Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity