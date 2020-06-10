All apartments in New York
Location

189 Avenue C, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Luxury building with a gym, roof deck, and virtual doorman. Just under 700 sq ft, this light filled apartment with two exposures, features central AC, in unit washer/dryer, a spacious kitchen with island and modern finishes, high end stainless steel appliances with Bosch dishwasher. The high ceilings and plentiful closets makes studio living a breeze.,NO FEE! Luxury Studio Condo For Rent. 12 Month lease minimum.
Newly renovated, this luxury condo sublet in The Calyx is entirely brand new. Embedded within one of the newest members of the East Village residential landscape, an open floor plan maximizes space and natural light while contemporary finishes like hardwood floors and double-paned windows bring a level of sophistication.
The windowed kitchen is equipped with clean white cabinetry and a suite of stainless steel appliances from Bosch and Fisher & Paykel. The bathroom features subway-tiled walls and an easy-to-clean tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Avenue C have any available units?
189 Avenue C has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Avenue C have?
Some of 189 Avenue C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
189 Avenue C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 189 Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 189 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 189 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 189 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Avenue C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 189 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 189 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 189 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Avenue C has units with dishwashers.
