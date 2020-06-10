189 Avenue C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym

Luxury building with a gym, roof deck, and virtual doorman. Just under 700 sq ft, this light filled apartment with two exposures, features central AC, in unit washer/dryer, a spacious kitchen with island and modern finishes, high end stainless steel appliances with Bosch dishwasher. The high ceilings and plentiful closets makes studio living a breeze.,NO FEE! Luxury Studio Condo For Rent. 12 Month lease minimum.

Newly renovated, this luxury condo sublet in The Calyx is entirely brand new. Embedded within one of the newest members of the East Village residential landscape, an open floor plan maximizes space and natural light while contemporary finishes like hardwood floors and double-paned windows bring a level of sophistication.

The windowed kitchen is equipped with clean white cabinetry and a suite of stainless steel appliances from Bosch and Fisher & Paykel. The bathroom features subway-tiled walls and an easy-to-clean tile floor.