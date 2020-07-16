1883 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

This well-priced 2 BR features brand new appliances in the kitchen area and a good amount of closet space. it's located in a 3rd floor walkup. The building is strategically located: a 4-minute walk to the M4 bus stop, a 7-minute walk to the 1 train, 10 minutes to the B & D trains. Nestled among historic landmarks, a short distance from the Morris-Jumel Mansion, the oldest house in Manhattan. Yet also convenient to the shops, amenities, restaurants, and trendy lounges on Broadway. Plus a short trip to Columbia Hospital. Call, email, or text for a fast response and help with your search.Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one will be, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. Live-in SuperPets AllowedGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedInternational Students Welcome