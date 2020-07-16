All apartments in New York
1883 Amsterdam Avenue
1883 Amsterdam Avenue

1883 Amsterdam Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1883 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This well-priced 2 BR features brand new appliances in the kitchen area and a good amount of closet space. it's located in a 3rd floor walkup. The building is strategically located: a 4-minute walk to the M4 bus stop, a 7-minute walk to the 1 train, 10 minutes to the B & D trains. Nestled among historic landmarks, a short distance from the Morris-Jumel Mansion, the oldest house in Manhattan. Yet also convenient to the shops, amenities, restaurants, and trendy lounges on Broadway. Plus a short trip to Columbia Hospital. Call, email, or text for a fast response and help with your search.Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one will be, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. Live-in SuperPets AllowedGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedInternational Students Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1883 Amsterdam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1883 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1883 Amsterdam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1883 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
