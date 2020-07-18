1864 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

NO BROKER FEE



BEST DEAL ON THE UES ONE BLOCK AND STEPS TO 4/5&6



-Hurry to see this Fully Renovated bright & sunny 3 Bedroom, In the heart of the Upper East Side!

This AMAZING find is loaded with charm: High Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors.

Open kitchen The Living Room has plenty of room for dining and relaxing, and features exposed brick and stunning hardwood floors.

Three separate bedrooms each have room for queen sized beds and storage.

In the heart of the UES Awesome places to eat and meet, great transportation, and Two Parks at your fingertips. Plenty of options for gyms too. Crosstown Select Bus are all within a few blocks. Great neighborhood finds include plenty of retail stores and restaurants not to mention Central Park.