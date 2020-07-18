All apartments in New York
1864 Lexington Avenue
1864 Lexington Avenue

1864 Lexington Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1864 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE

BEST DEAL ON THE UES ONE BLOCK AND STEPS TO 4/5&6

-Hurry to see this Fully Renovated bright & sunny 3 Bedroom, In the heart of the Upper East Side!
This AMAZING find is loaded with charm: High Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors.
Open kitchen The Living Room has plenty of room for dining and relaxing, and features exposed brick and stunning hardwood floors.
Three separate bedrooms each have room for queen sized beds and storage.
In the heart of the UES Awesome places to eat and meet, great transportation, and Two Parks at your fingertips. Plenty of options for gyms too. Crosstown Select Bus are all within a few blocks. Great neighborhood finds include plenty of retail stores and restaurants not to mention Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1864 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1864 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1864 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1864 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1864 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1864 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
