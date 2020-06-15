All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:28 AM

186 West 80th Street

186 West 80th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

186 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Bright and airy, this loft-like apartment features a large and functional open living area with dramatic high ceilings. The gut-renovated unit also comes complete with beautiful hardwood floors, western exposure, and an open kitchen including modern stainless steel appliances. The homes bath is brand new and spotless. A huge walk-in closet provides generous storage space, and the central air conditioning is sure to keep you cool this summer. Located in a charming pre-war condominium - where amenities include a doorman, elevator, live-in super, video security, residents laundry and convenient on-site garage. Prime Upper West Side location near subways, cross-town bus, Central Park, Riverside Park, The American Museum of Natural History, an AMC Loews multiplex, and a myriad of shops, restaurants and nightlife venues. Email today to make this dream home - your reality.Video Walkthrough Link: https://youtu.be/pP3-DUvn1vg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 West 80th Street have any available units?
186 West 80th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 West 80th Street have?
Some of 186 West 80th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
186 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 186 West 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 186 West 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 186 West 80th Street does offer parking.
Does 186 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 West 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 186 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 186 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 186 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 186 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 West 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
