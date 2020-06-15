186 West 80th Street

Amenities
Bright and airy, this loft-like apartment features a large and functional open living area with dramatic high ceilings. The gut-renovated unit also comes complete with beautiful hardwood floors, western exposure, and an open kitchen including modern stainless steel appliances. The homes bath is brand new and spotless. A huge walk-in closet provides generous storage space, and the central air conditioning is sure to keep you cool this summer. Located in a charming pre-war condominium - where amenities include a doorman, elevator, live-in super, video security, residents laundry and convenient on-site garage. Prime Upper West Side location near subways, cross-town bus, Central Park, Riverside Park, The American Museum of Natural History, an AMC Loews multiplex, and a myriad of shops, restaurants and nightlife venues. Email today to make this dream home - your reality.Video Walkthrough Link: https://youtu.be/pP3-DUvn1vg