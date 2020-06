Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A spacious 2 bedroom placed in the heart of the East Village, just steps from eclectic dining, cafes, boutique shops, and iconic Tompkins Sq park. This apartment features beautiful dark hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher, marble counter tops and bathroom, ample closet space. Transportation just a short walk away and Citi-bike on the same block. Brand new renovations and tons of natural light in this apartment. *NO FEE*