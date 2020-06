Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher elevator some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

Very spacious and bright 3 BR with a living room or convertible 4 bedroom with no living room conveniently located in Morningside Heights/ West Harlem, steps away from Columbia University and CCNY, right by 125th St subway stop (1 train), restaurants and entertainment. Walking distance to Riverside Park and Fairway Market.



Main Features:

*Can be rented partially furnished

*Large bedrooms

*Lots of storage space

*Hardwood floors

*Dishwasher

*Laundry in the basement

*Live-in Super

*Elevator building



Heat and water included.



Can be rented for summer only (June 1 - August 31)



For this and other listings in Manhattan please contact Inna