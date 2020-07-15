All apartments in New York
175 East 2nd Street

Location

175 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$9,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
A one-of-a-kind PENTHOUSE LOFT in the Lower East Side, available September 1st. Spaces like this one do not come up often & in these times this one is even more of a true find. On the top of a boutique, pre-war, elevator condo building & spanning it's entire width, this stunning approx 1550' space welcomes visitors with a full wall of South-facing windows - 8 windows in the living room alone! Double exposures assures constant light, plus 2 gorgeous skylights adding to the gallery-like feel. The approx 11' ceilings have exposed beams and rafters, a decorative fire place and exposed brick walls add to the authenticity & charm of the space, giving it all a warm vibe. An open kitchen with high end appliances and ample counter & cabinet space is perfect for preparing intimate or grand meals. There's a large den area with its own skylight that is ideal for a second sleeping area, a HOME OFFICE or just to hang out with a book. There's a half-bath on the west side of the loft. The main bedroom is giant, with 2 big windows, an en-suite bathroom with it's own skylight, and a walk-in closet. The most unique feature - the nearly 1500' PRIVATE ROOF is truly magical, with Southern views down to the Financial District, Western views for sunsets & Northern views all the way to the Chrysler & Met-Life buildings. It is irrigated & furnished and the perfect retreat from the world. Extremely close to J/M/F/Z/B/D trains. There are countless options in this very charming neighborhood to eat, drink, shop and relax. Less than a block away from the excellent Union Market, one of the best high-end markets in the city, the fabulous Italian restaurant Il Posto Accanto,, the world renowned Katz's Delicatessen and Russ & Daughters Appetizing shop & Discovery Wines, ranked among the top small wine shops in the city. These sorts of spaces are indeed rare. Available fully furnished with an incredible array of contemporary, funky & rustic art & furniture that's has been curated over decades by the owners' keen eyes for quality and style. And pets are allowed. Please contact me to see this absolute beauty in the sky, shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 East 2nd Street have any available units?
175 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 175 East 2nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 175 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 175 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 175 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 175 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
