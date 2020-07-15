175 East 2nd Street

Amenities

A one-of-a-kind PENTHOUSE LOFT in the Lower East Side, available September 1st. Spaces like this one do not come up often & in these times this one is even more of a true find. On the top of a boutique, pre-war, elevator condo building & spanning it's entire width, this stunning approx 1550' space welcomes visitors with a full wall of South-facing windows - 8 windows in the living room alone! Double exposures assures constant light, plus 2 gorgeous skylights adding to the gallery-like feel. The approx 11' ceilings have exposed beams and rafters, a decorative fire place and exposed brick walls add to the authenticity & charm of the space, giving it all a warm vibe. An open kitchen with high end appliances and ample counter & cabinet space is perfect for preparing intimate or grand meals. There's a large den area with its own skylight that is ideal for a second sleeping area, a HOME OFFICE or just to hang out with a book. There's a half-bath on the west side of the loft. The main bedroom is giant, with 2 big windows, an en-suite bathroom with it's own skylight, and a walk-in closet. The most unique feature - the nearly 1500' PRIVATE ROOF is truly magical, with Southern views down to the Financial District, Western views for sunsets & Northern views all the way to the Chrysler & Met-Life buildings. It is irrigated & furnished and the perfect retreat from the world. Extremely close to J/M/F/Z/B/D trains. There are countless options in this very charming neighborhood to eat, drink, shop and relax. Less than a block away from the excellent Union Market, one of the best high-end markets in the city, the fabulous Italian restaurant Il Posto Accanto,, the world renowned Katz's Delicatessen and Russ & Daughters Appetizing shop & Discovery Wines, ranked among the top small wine shops in the city. These sorts of spaces are indeed rare. Available fully furnished with an incredible array of contemporary, funky & rustic art & furniture that's has been curated over decades by the owners' keen eyes for quality and style. And pets are allowed. Please contact me to see this absolute beauty in the sky, shown by appointment only.