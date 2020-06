1729 1st Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning elevator some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator internet access

STUDIO APTS HARDLY LOOK THIS NICE. THIS ONE HAS A HUGE LIVING SPACE, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, A DOUBLE SLIDING DOOR CLOSET, SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, 2 BIG WINDOWS WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND AN AC UNIT. IN A WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY. GAS, HEAT, AND HOT WATER INCLUDED, MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW 2ND AVENUE Q LINE, COME SEE THIS PLACE BEFORE IT'S RENTED. *APARTMENT COMES HAS A 12% BROKER FEE, YOU MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND EARN CLOSE TO 40X THE MONTHLY RENT. WE ACCEPT GUARANTORS.* RM45573