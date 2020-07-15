Amenities

Just Listed and ready to make this apartment your new home at 172 West 77 Street New York NY. Bright and X-Large one bedroom apartment with high ceilings.Windows in every room (Bright apartment). Separate Eat-in kitchen. Bedroom fits King Sized bed with additional room for dressers.Building is located at the corner of West 77 Street and Amsterdam Ave in the heart of the Upper West Side. Soulcycle and Equinox are across the street. Amazing Upper West Side location. Just 2 blocks to the 1 train and M79 crosstown bus taking you to the Upper East Side. 5 blocks to the 2 & 3 express trains, Trader Joe's, & Bloomingdale's Outlet. Close to Central Park, Riverside Park, Barney's, DSW Shoe Warehouse, Zabar's, Fairway Market, Columbia University, Fordham University Lincoln Center Campus, Alvin Ailey, Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, The Museum of Natural History, Shake Shack, and the B/C trains.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this apartment at 172 West 77th Street, New York, New York