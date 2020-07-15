All apartments in New York
172 West 77th Street
172 West 77th Street

Location

172 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Listed and ready to make this apartment your new home at 172 West 77 Street New York NY. Bright and X-Large one bedroom apartment with high ceilings.Windows in every room (Bright apartment). Separate Eat-in kitchen. Bedroom fits King Sized bed with additional room for dressers.Building is located at the corner of West 77 Street and Amsterdam Ave in the heart of the Upper West Side. Soulcycle and Equinox are across the street. Amazing Upper West Side location. Just 2 blocks to the 1 train and M79 crosstown bus taking you to the Upper East Side. 5 blocks to the 2 & 3 express trains, Trader Joe's, & Bloomingdale's Outlet. Close to Central Park, Riverside Park, Barney's, DSW Shoe Warehouse, Zabar's, Fairway Market, Columbia University, Fordham University Lincoln Center Campus, Alvin Ailey, Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, The Museum of Natural History, Shake Shack, and the B/C trains.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this apartment at 172 West 77th Street, New York, New York

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 West 77th Street have any available units?
172 West 77th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 172 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 West 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 172 West 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 West 77th Street offer parking?
No, 172 West 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 West 77th Street have a pool?
No, 172 West 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 172 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 West 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 West 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 West 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
